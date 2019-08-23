Student-run TV news program kicks off Friday at Youngstown State University

The TV news portion will be an extension of the award-winning paper that has been on campus since 1931

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University kicked off its Jambar TV news program in front of students, staff and alumni Friday.

The show is completely student-run.

It was pitched to department heads from students. and they took off from there.

Advisors and faculty loved the idea and feel this could open many doors for students at YSU.

“They are the ones that pick all of the stories. They’re the ones on the crew. They’re producing, they’re directing, so it gives them a chance, not only to be on television, but really to take a leadership role,” said Amy Crawford, a professor and advisor of electronic media.

The 30-minute show will air once a week online on Youtube and JambarTV.com.