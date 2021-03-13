Struthers receives low-interest loan to upgrade aging wastewater treatment plant

Now called Water Pollution Control, the processing facility was built in 1964

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers is getting an upgrade to its wastewater infrastructure.

The city took out a nearly $200,000 low-interest loan to fund the project.

The current wastewater treatment plant is aging.

Now called Water Pollution Control, the processing facility was built in 1964. The last big upgrade was in 1986.

In order for wastewater plants to be compliant with the EPA, they need to periodically undergo upgrades.

The total loan amount will be $190,619.44 at a 1.18% interest rate for 20 years from The Ohio Water Development Authority.

“We needed it just to increase the infrastructure of the plant. Oftentimes, we’ll go out for a loan for big-ticket items when we need some upgrades. Our boilers, for instance, needed upgraded,” said plant manager Guy Maiorana.

These upgrades will allow the plant to harness the methane gas produced in processing wastewater. That methane gas is stored until enough builds up to be used to power the plant allowing the plant to get off the electrical grid.

“This plant has three phases. We treat the water, we remove the solids, then we also have a gas project. By digesting the sludge, we are able to take that gas — methane gas. With that, we run our generators,” Maiorana said.

The process does not produce enough gas to power the plant entirely, only about enough for four hours at a time for three days a week.

The plant is also capable of running off of natural gas in the event of a power outage

Methane gas is not the preferred method of powering the plant because of supply limitations, and it is not the cleanest burning gas. Normally, the plant runs off the electrical grid.