Struthers inaugural softball tournament to benefit Valley law enforcement officer

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) –– Families and friends are turning out to the Struthers inaugural softball tournament this morning for good fun and a good cause.

Proceeds will benefit a veteran of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office who’s battling cancer.

Each team paid $200 to sign up for the event today, “Dingers for Divito,” a double elimination tournament beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday

There will be food, drinks, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and a chance to win two guns.

Youngstown boxing champion Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini has donated signed boxing gloves and wine.

All of these proceeds will benefit Deputy Anthony Divito.

He is a 21-year veteran of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office battling stage 4 kidney cancer.

Despite surgery, the cancer has spread to his entire body.

He’s been battling cancer for three years but has continued to work at the sheriff’s office.