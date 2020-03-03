State health dept. routinely updating Ohioans on any confirmed COVID-19 cases online

According to the Ohio Department of Health, in general, Ohioans remain at low risk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — To keep its residents informed on the latest COVID-19 statistics throughout the state, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is posting the number of confirmed cases or those under investigation on its website.

By visiting Coronavirus.Ohio.gov, you can see routinely updated numbers on the coronavirus.

As individual cases are monitored, the website will keep track of those numbers as well.

The ODH wants to ensure Ohioans know that if a case is confirmed, they will contact that local health department and the general public as soon as possible, while also taking into consideration each person’s privacy rights.

“We want to be as transparent as possible when it comes to giving the latest information about COVID-19,” said ODH Director Amy Acton. “Ohio stands prepared and we have taken a very aggressive approach to make sure we are ready if a case does happen in Ohio.”

According to the ODH, in general, Ohioans remain at low risk.