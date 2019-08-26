State fire marshall investigating business fire of Columbiana Co. fugitive

Damage to the business is estimated at $80,000

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The state fire marshall is investigating a fire that broke out Sunday night in Columbiana County.

Crews responded to the fire at Four Sons Auto and Tire on Y and O Road in East Liverpool, which authorities say is owned by Sherman Pritt.

Damage to the business is estimated at $80,000.

The state fire marshall says they’re still investigating the cause of the fire. They have not ruled out foul play.

Authorities say Pritt was in violation of three protection orders out of St. Clair Township. Earlier this month, WYTV reported he was being looked for by police in the township and East Liverpool.

He was taken into custody.

He is currently being held in the Columbiana Jail without bond.

This is a developing story. Stick with WYTV for more details.