Speed restrictions on Mercer County interstates during Tuesday’s winter weather

The department asks drivers to give plow trucks plenty of space

(WKBN) – Temporary speed restrictions are in place on Mercer County interstates due to Tuesday morning’s winter weather.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced speeds are reduced to 45 mph on the following interstates:

Interstate 79 – From Exit 113 (Route 208/Route 58, Grove City) in Mercer County to the West Virginia state line

Interstate 376 – From the starting point in Mercer County to the ending point in Allegheny County

Commercial vehicle traffic is allowed to use the right lane only during the speed reduction.

The department asks drivers to give plow trucks plenty of space.

Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow drivers, drivers should never try to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 miles of roads, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting 511PA.com.