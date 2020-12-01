Speed reduced on I-80 in Pennsylvania as winter storm passes through

If you must go out, allow plenty of space between yourself and other drivers, especially plow trucks, and slow down

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on Interstate 80 while this winter storm passes through.

The speed limit has been dropped to 45 miles per hour. It’s in place for the east and westbound lanes between the Ohio line and the Interstate 79 interchange.

Commercial vehicles are only allowed to use the right lane during the speed reduction.

PennDOT is recommending people stay home, if possible. If you must go out, allow plenty of space between yourself and other drivers, especially plow trucks, and slow down.

You can check current road conditions by visiting 511PA.com.