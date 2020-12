Fire officials said no one was there at the time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters in Youngstown were called to a burning south side home twice overnight.

A fire broke out for the second time just after 3 a.m. on Wilbur Avenue near the intersection with Homestead Avenue. Firefighters said the house also caught fire around 9 p.m. Monday.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the second story of the house.

Fire officials said no one was there at the time.

They’re still not sure what caused it.