South Range spoils Girard’s perfect start in ‘Game of the Week’

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard and South Range battled it out Friday night on ‘high school football’s biggest stage’ the WKBN Game of the Week.

Dylan Dominguez stole the show in the second half on his way to over 200 rushing yards for the Raiders in a 36-22 victory.

South Range scored first in front of the home crowd capping an 11 play, 88 yard drive with a four yard touchdown run by Isaac Allegretto (3rd rush touchdown of the season). The Raiders took a 7-0 lead with 4:43 remaining in the first quarter.

The Indians got on the board with just over a minute remaining in the first quarter when Jimmy Jones scored on a 16 yard touchdown (7th rush TD of the season) to pull Girard to within one, 7-6. The extra point attempt was blocked.

Patrick McCabe scored on a four yard touchdown run to cap another long (10 plays) Raiders drive with 9:19 left in the second quarter to give the Raiders a 14-6 lead.

Nick Malito pulled in a two yard touchdown reception with just :06 remaining in the first half to bring the Indians back within two. Tyler Maddox caught a pass to convert a two-point conversion attempt to tie the game at 14-14 going into halftime.

Girard started the second half with an onside kick and recovered it, but was unable to turn it into points, turning the ball over on downs.

Allegretto broke the tie midway through the third quarter with a fantastic run that included a ‘Madden-like’ juke in route to a score. The 18 yard touchdown gave the Raiders a 21-14 lead.

A two yard touchdown pass from Allegretto extended the lead with 3:29 left in the third quarter, the play was set up by an incredible run by Dominguez where he ran nearly the length of the field before getting dragged down at the one yard line.

Jones got back in the end zone from a yard out to pull the Indians to back within a score early in the 4th quarter. Jones converted an impressive two-point conversion on a reverse to shave the deficit to six, 28-22.

With South Range driving at the end of the game, the Girard defense appeared to hold the line on a key fourth down play to get the ball back, but a penalty for defensive holding gave the Raiders a fresh set of downs. Dominguez wasted no time, running in his lone touchdown of the night on the next play to put the game out of reach, 36-22.

STATS

Total yards:

South Range – 461

Girard – 236

Passing:

Girard Andrew DelGarbino 2/8 43 yards

Range Allegretto 7/10 95 yards, 2TD

Rushing:

Girard Jones 17 carries 101 yards, 2TD

Range Dominguez 18 carries 203 yards, TD

You can watch the entire game Friday night at 11PM on FOX Youngstown.