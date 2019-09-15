Source: GM offered product for closed Lordstown plant

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity

DETROIT (AP) – A person briefed on the bargaining says General Motors has offered the United Auto Workers to make new products at two assembly plants it had planned to close.

The person says the company offered to build a new all-electric pickup truck at a factory in Detroit that is slated to close next year. The plant in Lordstown, Ohio, which already has stopped making cars, would become a battery manufacturing plant in addition to the possibility of building electric vehicles for a company called Workhorse.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to disclose details of the proposal, which haven’t been revealed publicly.

Talks between the union and GM broke off Sunday and the union says it plans to go on strike just before midnight.