Some Salem residents asked to shelter in place after major gas leak

They are asking anyone within the shaded area of the provided map to shelter in place while crews evaluate and repair the leak

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Salem residents are being asked to shelter in place due to a major gas leak Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the leak happened on S. Ellsworth Road between E. Perry Street and Lake Avenue.

Salem’s fire captain said crews were doing road work in the area when a worker hit an 8-inch gas line. Repairs are underway on that line.

Officials are asking anyone within the shaded area of the above map to shelter in place while crews evaluate and repair the leak.

Check back for updates on this developing story.