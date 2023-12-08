(NEXSTAR) – After a bid to resurrect SmileDirectClub – the mail-based orthodontics services company – failed to find willing investors, the company announced Friday it was winding down its global operations “effective immediately.”

It’s likely unwelcome news for many customers, especially those who will still have to make payments despite no longer being able to receive aligners or customer care.

“For new customers interested in SmileDirectClub services, thank you for your interest, but aligner treatment is no longer available through our telehealth platform,” the company said in a statement on its website. “For existing customers, we apologize for the inconvenience, but customer care support is no longer available.”

The company referred anyone seeking care to consult with a local doctor or dentist.

SmileDirectClub said it has cancelled it’s lifetime guarantee, along with all outstanding orders for aligners, but anyone on the company’s SmileyPay Plan is still expected to “make all monthly payments until payment has been made in full per the terms of our SmilePay program.”

Nexstar reached out to SmileDirectClub for comment on the payments, but did not immediately receive a reply.

For customers seeking refunds, the company said that there will be more information to come “once the bankruptcy process determines next steps and additional measures customers can take.”

In 2019, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company went public with a market cap of nearly $9 billion.

The company attracted customers hoping to straighten their teeth for less than it costs to get braces from a traditional dentist office, but dentists, orthodontists and even the American Dental Association spoke out against the company’s practices, which they said endangered patients. Skipping dentist checkups, they said, could result in serious dental disease and even lost teeth.

The do-it-yourself orthodontics company responded by filing multiple lawsuits.

As a publicly traded company, SmileDirectClub never turned a profit and racked up almost $900 million of debt by the time it filed for bankruptcy.

SmileDirectClub encouraged customers with questions to call HFD at 1-877-874-3877 or email support@gohfd.com.