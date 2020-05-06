Small West Middlesex meat market serves about 300 customers in one day

Some are concerned about a meat shortage, but that's not a problem at Palumbo's Meat Market

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – A viewer sent in a tip about a three-hour wait at Palumbo’s Meat Market in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

When our crews showed up just before closing, there were five to seven people inside and about the same amount waiting outside.

Owners Keith and Debbie Palumbo said they served about 300 people, compared to 50-100 on an average Tuesday.

They said Tuesdays are their slaughter days, so the staff was spread thin. Normally, the wait time is 20 to 30 minutes.

Some are concerned about a meat shortage, but the Palumbos said that won’t be a problem for them.

“Our supply chain isn’t broken. We can continue to kill and make product. We make everything here,” Keith said.

The meat market is used to getting customers from Ohio, but lately, they’ve been coming all the way from places like Cleveland or Pittsburgh.