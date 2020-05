The June 20 festival will be moved to Facebook and YouTube

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A popular summer festival in downtown Youngstown will be going virtual this year.

Simply Slavic will be moved to Facebook and YouTube.

The program will include music and take place on Saturday, June 20 at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., there will be a global toast.

Food will be available for pick-up from a couple of vendors.