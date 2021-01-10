Sharpsville farmer reacts to PA Farm Show going virtual

Michael Kovach of the Walnut Hill Farm in Sharpsville has gone to the farm show for the last five or six years

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Sunday was the second day of the first-ever virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show. A local family farm spoke with First News about the event going virtual.

He understands it was best to make the event virtual but says it’s hard to capture the energy of the event online.

Kovach also says networking and learning from other farmers is one of the most important parts of the annual event.

“I think they’re doing the very best they can. I mean, it’d be impossible with all the cameras in the world to capture everything going on at a farm show, but they’re at least pulling elements out of it. If they could figure out how to Facebook Live the milkshakes, that’d be alright,” Kovach said.

He says he can find one silver lining to the event being virtual.

For the last five years, Kovach has had long, snowy drives to Harrisburg for the farm show, but going virtual means that more people should be able to attend.