Sharon school board approves students to play fall sports if all rules are followed

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sports are underway for many schools right now. Both Ohio and Pennsylvania left the decision up to each district about whether to take to the court or field this fall.

The Sharon City School Board has given the go-ahead for students to play sports.

“The board voted unanimously to allow fall sports as long as all of the sports coaches and athletes follow all of the PIAA and State of Pennsylvania school district guidelines,” said Sharon Schools Superintendent Michael Calla.

Calla talked about the importance of extracurriculars for kids and how the district is reinforcing COVID-19 safety with athletes.

“What we’re teaching in school with hand washing, social distancing, masking, we’re bringing those same protocols to the sports fields. So I think it’s really important to do that,” Calla said.

While teams will be playing, right now, fans will not be allowed to watch.

“We’re limited to 25 for any indoor event and 250 for outdoor events, but spectators are not permitted at this point,” Calla said.

If a player were to test positive, Calla said the entire team must quarantine for 14 days.

Ed Palanski is from Sharon. He said he’s happy the district is trying, saying sports will instill values that players will use for life.

“They’ll learn teamwork, adversity, how to get up when they’re down and how to be happy and celebrate. Very valuable,” he said.

“We’re just happy the kids will have this opportunity and we are going to take our responsibilities to them seriously in making sure we’re keeping them as safe as possible,” Calla said.