Sharon man facing gun, drug charges as result of shooting investigation

Jason Lamont Jones is not charged with the shooting but he is facing other charges related to the investigation

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A Sharon man is facing charges as a result of a shooting investigation in the city.

Around 11:25 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of Cedar Ave., where they found 29-year-old Brian Collins bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head.

As the Youngstown man was being treated, officers noticed a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked nearby with multiple bullet holes in it.

Officers learned a person had been seen removing a duffel bag, cell phone and other items from the Jeep and taking them into a nearby home.

Officers also reported finding marijuana cigars in the vehicle.

Police said while looking for other victims or suspects in that home, they found two children and 36-year-old Jason Lamont Jones. According to a criminal complaint, Jones had what looked like blood on his shirt and he tried to run away.

Officers took Jones into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, there was blood in several spots of the house, as well as a strong marijuana smell. After receiving a search warrant for the home, police reported finding loaded guns, including AR-15s, cocaine and heroin.

Jones told police he was outside with his teenage son and Collins when they heard gunshots.

He said they ran into the house, at which time, Collins was hit in the head by a bullet, according to the criminal complaint. Jones told police he believes that is when he got Collins’ blood on him.

Police charged Jones with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms and a controlled substance.

Sharon Police Chief Edward Stabile said no one has been charged in the shooting yet. Officers are continuing to investigate to figure out who shot Collins, who was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital Thursday.

Jones remains in the Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.