Sewer project in downtown Youngstown finally finished after 12 years

Now that the sewer tie is finished, the focus is on making the downtown are more walkable

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown officials are excited to finally have the sewer project on Phelps Street, which was 12 years in the making, completed.

It’s been going on since 2008 but Tuesday morning, the last tie was made for the reconstruction project.

“There has been a lot of struggles with this project but in the end, we’re going to have a nice, open and newer sewer system from YSU all the way down to the Mahoning River,” said Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works.

Shasho said this has been an extensive assignment because it was done in phases.

“Once we got into the design, we had a plan to go from Federal Street all the way to YSU. That hit a snag because of some existing utilities, so we had to leave this one block out between Commerce and Federal, and we just finished that block now.”

Now that the sewer tie is finished, Shasho said the focus has shifted to the pedestrian corridor.

“As we come through this pandemic crisis, people are going to want to be getting out downtown and as things open up, we want to make sure we get a nice, walkable and customer-friendly atmosphere.”

Shasho said by August, everything should be complete. The total cost is nearly $13 million.