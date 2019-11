Police say one car may have been going the wrong way on the highway

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a multi car crash Wednesday night in Cuyahoga Falls between Cleveland and Akron.

Several vehicles crashed around 11:30 p.m. on Route 8.

According to reports, a 22-year-old man died in the crash.

Someone else from another vehicle went to the hospital with serious injuries.