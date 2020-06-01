Several arrested Sunday in Youngstown for curfew violations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Several people were booked into the Mahoning County Jail Sunday on curfew violations after Mayor Tito Brown enacted a curfew in response to protests in the city.

Of those arrested were:

  • Antwan Jones
  • Kasey Badgley
  • Craig Badgley
  • Lakeisha Cotton
  • Latrell Mickel
  • Roy Easterling
  • Tasia Ford
  • Treyvonne Jones

While others were booked into the jail Sunday night, those with specific curfew violations are listed above.

Mayor Tito Brown ordered everyone off the street from 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 8:30 a.m. Monday.

A peaceful march and rally began at 11:30 a.m. Sunday where thousands of people gathered at a protest against police brutality. 

Later, a group of protesters broke a window at Choffin Career and Technical Career Center and at the United Way.

Later in the evening, another group of protesters marched down an on-ramp to I-680 and shut down the highway for a short period of time before they peacefully dispersed and walked downtown.

Police gave protesters some time to disperse in the downtown area Sunday night and started making arrests about 9 p.m.

