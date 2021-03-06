‘Selfie’ museum celebrates grand opening at Southern Park Mall

Co-owner and Mineral Ridge native Nicole Purington said it's just like having multiple interactive art exhibits

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday marks the grand opening of the area’s first “selfie museum.”

It’s called the Selfie Space, and it’s located inside the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

The Selfie Space is a place where people can come and take photos of themselves.

There will eventually be over 25 different backdrops with different themes.

Co-owner and Mineral Ridge native Nicole Purington said it’s just like having multiple interactive art exhibits. People can come in and take photos of themselves and videos for fun or for generating social media content.

The Self Space’s ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 11:30 a.m.



The cost is $18 for kids and $20 for adults, Monday through Thursday, and on the weekends, Friday through Sunday, it’s $20 for kids and $25 for adults.