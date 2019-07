The closure will start at 11 p.m. Monday and continue until 3 a.m. Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A portion of I-680 will be closed to drivers overnight on Monday, ODOT says.

According to a release, the I-680 will closed between State Route 193 and South Avenue for overhead electrical work.

The closure will start at 11 p.m. Monday and continue until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

For more details on traffic changes, visit ohgo.com.