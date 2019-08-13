School buses will return soon, along with troopers watching for violations

Troopers will be on the roads, making sure drivers are obeying school bus laws

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – With the start of school right around the corner, troopers are reminding drivers how to keep kids safe with buses on the roads again.

Troopers said if you see flashing yellow lights — whether it’s on a bus or in a school zone — you should be slowing down.

In the state of Ohio, drivers coming from both directions are required to stop at least ten feet from the front or back of the bus on streets with fewer than four lanes.

On roads with four or more lanes, only traffic going in the same direction as the bus has to stop.

It’s also against the law to pass a bus when the stop sign arm is out.

“I understand people run late and stuff like that but when it comes to safety, especially with children, we gotta follow the rules and follow the law,” Lt. Brian Vail said.

Drivers caught speeding in school zones or committing school bus violations in Trumbull County will be issued a citation that requires a mandatory court appearance.

Vail said troopers will be out, making sure drivers are obeying the law.