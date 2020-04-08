Salvation Army to hold food distribution with help from Ohio National Guard

The organization has seen a significant increase in the number of hungry people in need of food

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Salvation Army of Mahoning County will hold a food distribution Friday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has seen a significant increase in the number of hungry people in need of food.

It’s ongoing collaboration with Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley has enabled the Salvation Army to handle the increased demand.

The Salvation Army distributed nearly 40,000 pounds of food, provided by Second Harvest Food Bank, in Mahoning County during the first quarter this year, compared to approximately 13,000 pounds in the first three months of 2019.

Major Paul Moore of the Salvation Army of Mahoning County says there’s been a major increase in the need for donations as of late.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of new families coming for food assistance and, we’ve seen some families who haven’t been here in years. Many are in desperate need of food assistance during this time of crisis.”

Food distributions occur every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Major Moore said that Second Harvest Food Bank is a valued partner in that mission.

“For years we’ve enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Second Harvest. We strive to be good stewards of the funds we receive from our donors. This relationship allows us to leverage funds very efficiently, while acquiring the most in-demand food items.”

The food bank supports a total of six Salvation Army posts throughout Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Between January and March, those six Salvation Army posts combined received a 100% increase in the amount of food provided by Second Harvest, compared to the same time period last year.

Second Harvest Food Bank Executive Director Mike Iberis says they are happy to help those in need.

“We are glad to provide food to Major Moore and his team to help feed more hungry people in this time of uncertainty. We’re pleased to support the efforts of the Salvation Army in Mahoning County and throughout the entire Mahoning Valley.”

Major Moore and Iberis both anticipate a continuation in elevated levels of food distribution in the second quarter and possibly beyond.

Visit their website or text MCASOH to 41444 to make a financial donation to the Salvation Army of Mahoning County.