Salvation Army in Sharon not offering in-person Thanksgiving meal due to COVID-19 concerns

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – For the first time in its 31-year history, the Salvation Army center in Sharon will not be offering in-person dining for the community on Thanksgiving day.

Instead, fears over the coronavirus are forcing the organization to convert entirely to a delivery-only event.

For years, a team of about 120 volunteers would prepare, cook and serve meals to anyone in the area who wanted to join them and not be alone on thanksgiving. While 600 to 700 meals would be delivered around the community, another 300 or so would dine at the center on Fisher Hill Street.

But because of worries about COVID-19, Capt. David Childs said the decision was made to eliminate the in-person dining this year.

To further reduce the possibility of spreading the virus, the Corinthian Banquet Center in Sharon will handle most of the cooking this year, and a pared-down group of volunteers will pick up the food, package it and take it to people at home.

The Salvation Army center is taking reservations for those who would like a meal. You can call 1-724-347-5537 for more information.