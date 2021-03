Salem High School hosted the distribution but will now have to postpone

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – A food distribution planned for noon Sunday in Salem will have to be rescheduled.

With around 500 cars waiting in line to receive groceries, the truck carrying the food broke down en route in Medina, Ohio.

Salem High School hosted the distribution but will now have to postpone.

Staff members say they will update the community once they figure out when to host the make-up food distribution.