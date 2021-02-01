PennDOT restores I-80 speed limit, some road restrictions still in place snowy Pa. highways

(WYTV) – There are road restrictions in Pennsylvania Monday due to the snowy weather.
As of 10:30 a.m., PennDOT has restored the speed limit on Interstate 80 from the Ohio State line to Exit 45 (Route 478, Emlenton/St Petersburg) in Clarion County.
Vehicle restrictions remain in place on I-80 starting at the I-79 interchange in Mercer County. The restrictions reflect Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan.
Additional speed and vehicle restrictions are in place for other interstates throughout the state.
Starting at 9 a.m., Tier 4 restrictions will be in place on these roads:
- Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border
- The entire length of Route 33 in both directions
- The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions
- Interstate 80 from Interstate 81 to the New Jersey border
- The entire length of Interstate 84 in both directions
- The entire length of Interstate 380 in both directions
- Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from Interstate 78 (Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56) to Interstate 80 (Pocono Interchange, Exit 95)
Tier 4 restrictions mean commercial vehicles, school buses, commercial buses, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, motor coaches and passenger vehicles towing trailers are not allowed.
Tier 3 restrictions will be in place on the following roads:
- Interstates 76, 276 and 95 (PA Turnpike mainline) from Interstate 81 (Carlisle interchange, Exit 226) to the New Jersey border
- Interstate 80 from Interstate 90 to Interstate 81
- All of Interstate 81 in both directions
- All of Interstate 83 in both directions
- Interstate 283 in both directions
- Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike northeast extension) from Interstate 276 (PA Turnpike mainline) to Interstate 78 (Lehigh Valley interchange, Exit 56)
- Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike northeast extension) from Interstate 80 (Pocono interchange, Exit 95) to Interstate 81 (Clarks Summit interchange, Exit 131)
These roads will be under Tier 3 restrictions, which means no commercial vehicles will be allowed, except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. School buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles towing trailers are not allowed either.
Tier 1 restrictions will be in place on these roads:
- Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line
- Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike mainline) from Breezewood Interchange, Exit 161, to Interstate 81 (Carlisle Interchange, Exit 226)
- Interstate 80 in both directions from Interstate 99 to Interstate 79
- The entire length of Interstate 99 in both directions
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following is not allowed:
- Tractors without trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
- Passenger vehicles towing trailers
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices
- Motorcycles
Drivers should avoid traveling, if possible.