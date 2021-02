Poland Avenue was closed near Walton Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle hit a fire hydrant and took down a power pole, temporarily closing Poland Avenue in Youngstown on Thursday morning.

The road was closed near Walton Street but is expected to reopen soon.

Ohio Edison was called. to the scene to make repairs. Power is currently off in the area.

The vehicle will be towed.

No driver was at the scene when our news crew arrived.