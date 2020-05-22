Road crews work to repair landslide damage along US-30 in Columbiana Co.

Both projects should be fixed at the end of August

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Two places along U.S. Route 30 are getting repairs for a landslide in Columbiana County.

The Ohio Department of Transporation is busy fixing a location north of East Liverpool, at Dresden Avenue. The side of the hill is being reinforced to prevent it from happening again.

At times, traffic may be reduced through the area while repairs are being done.

The same type of work is being done west of Lisbon to fix another slide.

Both projects should be fixed at the end of August.