Road closure extended in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The closure of Viall Road in Austintown is extended, according to the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office.

Viall Road will continue to be closed between Raccoon Road and Mahoning Ave. through Wednesday, April 15.

The original closure was scheduled for April 6 through April 10.

The Mahoning County Engineer’s Office apologized for any inconvenience in a release.

The closure is necessary for culvert replacement and overnight closure is possible.

Necessary detour routes include Mahoning Ave. to Raccoon Road.