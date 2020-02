Watch the video below to see some of the work that's been going on at the revived Lordstown plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The people behind Lordstown Motors have released a brand new promotional video, capturing some of the excitement they’re hoping to bring back to the plant.

Watch the video above for a behind-the-scenes look at some of the work that’s been going on.

The electric truck being built there is called “Endurance” and production is expected to begin later this year.

Lordstown Motors plans to show a prototype at the Detroit Auto Show in June and we will have a news crew there.