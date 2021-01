Cleveland.com is reporting that the discussions are "preliminary"

(WYTV) – Cleveland.com is reporting that Youngstown native and former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is considering a run for the U.S. Senate. They are quoting multiple sources.

Acton was active in the Presidential campaign of Barak Obama.

Republican Rob Portman announced yesterday he’s not running for re-election.