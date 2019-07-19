Replica honors Neil Armstrong, who took his first airplane flight in Warren

There will be a party celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on Saturday at 2 p.m.

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Neil Armstrong, the famous astronaut who landed on the moon 50 years ago, has some interesting ties to the Valley.

The Apollo 11 mission launched from Florida on July 16, 1969. Four days later, Commander Armstrong and two others became the first humans to land on the moon.

Dr. Patrick Durell is an astronomer at YSU. He said this is still one of the greatest accomplishments 50 years later.

“There’s still no way to overstate how incredible of an event it was for Apollo 11 and putting the first human on the surface of the moon,” Durell said.

Before Armstrong set foot on the moon, he spent some time as a young boy in the Valley.

“He moved around a lot when he was very, very young and actually lived in Warren and Champion for brief periods of time, and I guess in one of those times he and his father were driving by the Warren airport and had the opportunity to pay for a flight on a plane and, actually, have his very first flight in an airplane just before his sixth birthday,” Durell said.

Armstrong took his first plane ride in Warren in 1936. He once told a biographer he “enjoyed in thoroughly.”

Now, sitting along Parkman Road is a half-scale replica of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module.

It marks the site where Neil took that first flight as a boy and fell in love with what would later become one of the most historic events.

There will be a party celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The event will be at the Main Library in downtown Warren.

Attendees can watch footage of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission and share stories of watching the moon landing.