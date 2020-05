The Ohio Department of Transportation is pushing back the project, which was expected to begin this week

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In three weeks, a repaving project will start on Route 224.

The project manager wanted time to complete another job in Trumbull County.

Route 224 will be repaved from the Route 11 interchange to Interstate 680.

The work will start on June 15.