Repair work closes 2 Mahoning County roads to drivers

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – There are a couple of traffic alerts in Mahoning County for drivers to be aware of.

Beard Road will close between Columbiana Road and Route 617, starting Monday through Friday. The road will shut down for some needed culvert repairs.

As a detour, you can take Columbiana Road to Route 165 to 617.

You also won’t be able to drive on part of Struthers Road all week. It’s closing between Dobbins Road and Route 224, also to repair culverts.

The detour is 224 to Clingan to Dobbins Road.

