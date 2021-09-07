Red Cross holds 3 local drives, in critical need of donations

(WYTV) – The Red Cross has a critical need for blood right now.

To help get donations, they’re holding three blood drives today throughout the Valley.

Donors will need to make an appointment online before arriving.

Visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment. Make an account and select an available time in your zipcode. You can also schedule by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

If you can’t get an appointment today, there are more happening this fall.

The Howland Community Church is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. located on Niles-Cortland Road.

In Warren, the Champion Presbyterian Church’s drive also starts today at 12 p.m. It’s happening at 4997 Mahoning Ave.

The last blood drive happening today is at the Salem Elks Lodge. It starts at 2 p.m. on East State Street.

According to their website, to be eligible to donate the Red Cross says you need to be in good health.

Donors need to be at least 16 years old and 110 pounds.