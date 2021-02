The house is in the 3400 block of Birch Avenue NE, off of N. River Road

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A house in Howland is a total loss after catching on fire Tuesday evening.

It happened at a house in the 3400 block of Birch Avenue NE, off of N. River Road, around 5:10 p.m.

Officials say it appears that the fire started in the front corner bedroom.

The four adults inside were able to safely get out. No one was injured.

The American Red Cross has been contacted.

Howland Fire Chief James Pantalone said an investigation is underway but it seems the fire was accidental.