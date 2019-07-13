Protesters raise complaints against landlords of Youngstown neighborhoods

About 30 protesters went directly to the homes of landlords they say are not maintaining their properties

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A group of people who are fed up with the conditions of their Youngstown neighborhoods took their complaints to the homes where their landlords live on Saturday.

About 30 protesters from the Youngstown Housing Task Force went directly to the homes of landlords they say are not maintaining their properties. Their goal is to get them to sign community agreements and clean up the homes.

“Every community in Mahoning County deserves fair quality housing. The only thing we ask is you can’t exclude Youngstown from that. Youngstown has to have fair quality housing as well,” said protester Jonathan Thomas.

The group targeted four houses on Saturday.

The Youngstown Housing Task Force said a combination of owed taxes, false promises to tenants and overall property upkeep led them to protest.

“It’s really a day of reason. It may inconvenient to show up at a house, but we have reason. We’re not here without reason. We just want you to take care of your responsibilities. If you don’t do right by the community, we’ll do right by you,” Thomas said.

Cindy Jackson lives in the Idora Park area of Youngstown. She said she wants the properties in her neighborhood to be kept up.

“I have friends and neighbors that keep up their place and I keep up mine. We want our Youngstown neighborhoods to look just as beautiful as Poland, Boardman and Canfield,” Jackson said.

The task force then handed out flyers to neighbors, explaining why a certain landlord was targeted and leaving instructions on how you can help.