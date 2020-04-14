Presque Isle Bay getting grant money to keep water cleaner

Erie, Pennsylvania will be getting $336,500 to improve Lake Erie's water quality

ERIE, Pa. (WYTV) – Presque Isle Bay will be getting grant money to improve its water quality.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is sending $9 million to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to reduce runoff.

Erie, Pennsylvania will be getting $336,500 of that to improve Lake Erie’s water quality.

“Stormwater runoff poses a challenge for water quality on Lake Erie. This grant will help the City of Erie maintain its shorelines by capturing water and other pollutants that would otherwise flow into Presque Isle Bay and contribute directly to algal blooms,” said U.S. Representative Mike Kelly.

With this grant, the city will install 25 soil cells, plant 25 new trees and make improvements to existing trees in the downtown area. Soil cells catch stormwater runoff and keep it from polluting the water.