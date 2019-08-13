President’s visit forces rolling closures on busy highway in Pa.

Rolling closures will occur as needed on portions of Interstate 376

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is announcing road restrictions Tuesday as they prepare traffic diversion for a visit from President Trump in Beaver County.

Rolling closures will occur as needed on Interstate 376 between the airport area in Allegheny County and the Shell Cracker Plant in Beaver County.

Those closures will happen between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Drivers approaching bridges over I-376 will also experience delays.

Route 18 west of the I-376 interchange and Pleasant Hills Road approaching Route 18 will be closed to traffic during the entire presidential visit.