President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, campaigns for father in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump spoke in Canfield on Saturday.

She stopped at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center on Palmyra Road.

Ivanka was introduced by Christina Hagan, who is running against Congressman Tim Ryan, and Ohio Sen. Rob Portman.

Ivanka criticized politicians who she said often did nothing in order to campaign on solving those issues. She said her father didn’t run for office to win the praises of those in Washington but rather “Make America Great Again.”

She said she realizes that his communication style is unusual and his Tweets are unfiltered, but she said those have led to results.

She touted Trump “fixing broken trade deals” and bringing jobs back to Ohio.

She also criticized the Democratic Party, which she said is not the party that it used to be. She said she has met former Democrats across the U.S. who are now supporting President Trump, which led to cheers from some in the audience who identified as former Democrats.

She also addressed the coronavirus, saying her father would defeat it without shutting down the economy.

“America needs four more years of a warrior in the White House,” she said.

In response to Ivanka Trump’s appearance in Canfield, Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper released the following statement:

You can’t spin failure with a photo op. Donald Trump promised to save Ohioans’ jobs, protect our health care and keep us safe from COVID-19 — instead, he’s overseen a cratering economy, he’s suing to strip health coverage away from hundreds of thousands of Ohioans, and he’s surrendering to the pandemic even as cases reach a record high. At every turn, Trump’s incompetence has endangered the health, lives and livelihoods of working families in the Mahoning Valley and across Ohio. We can’t afford four more years of Donald Trump’s broken promises — we need a president with the vision, temperament and backbone to lead us out of this crisis. That’s why Ohioans are making a plan to vote and casting their ballots for Joe Biden.”

