YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Presale has begun for tickets to this year’s Y-Live with headliner Luke Bryan.

The concert will be on Saturday, July 16 at Wean Park in downtown Youngstown. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Bryan had to cancel his Youngstown concert last year due to COVID-19 restrictions after rescheduling the original 2020 concert also due to the pandemic.

Country artists Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny will also be performing.

WYTV’s pre-sale code is SUNBURN. They can be purchased online only on Thursday, April 14 at Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices start at $48.50.