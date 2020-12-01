Power outages reported across area as winter storm moves through

Most of the outages are in Mahoning County

by: Sarah Mercer

Credit: Apexphotos/Moment/Getty Images

(WKBN) – Over 1,000 customers were without power in the area Tuesday.

The number of people without electricity as of 11 a.m. is listed below, according to First Energy:

Columbiana County: 44
Mahoning County: 330
Trumbull County: 164
Mercer County: 90

Most of the outages in Mahoning County were in Canfield.

In Trumbull County, Bristol Township, Kinsman Township and Mecca Township were the hardest-hit communities.

You can view updated outage information on First Energy’s website.

