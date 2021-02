Initial reports indicate a crash in the area of North Road may have caused the outage

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A power outage was reported Friday night in parts of Howland Township and Warren.

Initial reports indicate a crash in the area of North Road may have caused the outage.

As of 9:20 p.m., there are 1,506 customers without power in Warren and 280 in Howland.

According to First Energy, all service should be restored by midnight.