Ohio Edison estimates power restoration by 11 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Power was out in part of Austintown Sunday morning.

As of 9 a.m. there were 3,783 Ohio Edison customers in Austintown without power.

The outage was on the east side of Austintown, between Four Mile Run Road and Meridian Road.

Crews were dispatched and are investigating the cause.

Ohio Edison says that power has since been restored.