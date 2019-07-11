Portman speaks out about citizenship question on U.S. Census forms

President Trump is expected to propose his own executive order, placing the question back on the census forms

Ohio (WYTV) – Senator Rob Portman said he sees no problems if the U.S. Census asks people if they are citizens of this country.

As lawmakers argue back and forth with the Trump Administration, Portman said the president needs to come up with a plan that will pass scrutiny of the federal courts.

“I don’t have a problem getting the information. I think it’s helpful. It depends on how you use the information. It ought to be used appropriately, but my sense is the president is probably going to have to come up with a new legal strategy in order to do it,” Portman said.

