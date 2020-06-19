Police, SWAT team on Youngstown’s south side

Police would only confirm a report of a "man with a gun"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a large police presence on Youngstown’s south side.

Police officers are on Aberdeen Avenue and have blocked off parts of Ivanhoe and Aberdeen. The SWAT team just arrived.

One neighbor said she was told to remain in her house while other neighbors said police have been in the area for about two hours.

Police would only confirm a report of a “man with a gun.”

