Police say Greenville man sent nude photos to Grove City teen

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Greenville man is facing charges after police say he sent a teen girl nude photos.

According to police, Isaiah Richard, 18, sent the photos via Snapchat to a 16-year-old girl in Grove City.

The incident happened on Nov. 28, according to police. Charges were filed on Dec. 2.

Richard is facing charges of disseminating sexually explicit material to a minor and harassment.

