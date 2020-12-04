Police say Greenville man sent nude photos to Grove City teen

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Greenville man is facing charges after police say he sent a teen girl nude photos.
According to police, Isaiah Richard, 18, sent the photos via Snapchat to a 16-year-old girl in Grove City.
The incident happened on Nov. 28, according to police. Charges were filed on Dec. 2.
Richard is facing charges of disseminating sexually explicit material to a minor and harassment.
