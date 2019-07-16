Police receive report of burglary at Youngstown murder victim’s house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating the reported burglary of a home where a Youngstown murder victim had been staying.

Thirty-three-year-old Reshaud Biggs was shot in the head in the 300 block of Lucius Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. He died from his injury.

Monday, police received a report that the home where Biggs was staying on Caledonia Street was burglarized.

One of Biggs’ roommates told police that he returned home around 5 a.m. Sunday to find that the door had been kicked in and the house had been ransacked. Someone started a fire on the bed and stole a TV, according to a police report.

Police also received reports that family and friends of Biggs had been being threatened prior to Biggs’ murder.

No one has been arrested yet in the murder case.