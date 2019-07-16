Police receive report of burglary at Youngstown murder victim’s house

News

Thirty-three-year-old Reshaud Biggs was shot and killed Sunday

by: WYTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Police generic - Police Lights, Crime

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating the reported burglary of a home where a Youngstown murder victim had been staying.

Thirty-three-year-old Reshaud Biggs was shot in the head in the 300 block of Lucius Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. He died from his injury.

Monday, police received a report that the home where Biggs was staying on Caledonia Street was burglarized.

One of Biggs’ roommates told police that he returned home around 5 a.m. Sunday to find that the door had been kicked in and the house had been ransacked. Someone started a fire on the bed and stole a TV, according to a police report.

Police also received reports that family and friends of Biggs had been being threatened prior to Biggs’ murder.

No one has been arrested yet in the murder case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story