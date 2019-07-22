Police looking for person of interest in recent Liberty shooting

It happened at the Monticello Apartments just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty police are looking for information about a “person of interest” in a weekend shooting.

It happened at the Monticello Apartments just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Someone called 9-1-1 after hearing several gunshots. The caller also reported a white SUV driving away from the scene.

Police said the victim, now identified as 35-year-old Joseph Wilson of Youngstown, was shot in the ankle. He is expected to be okay.

Police believe the victim and person of interest were fighting over a woman.

“One subject tried to break in because he saw his girlfriend with someone and the other subject ran around outside and proceeded to shoot several shots at him, striking him in the ankle,” said Liberty Township police chief Tody Meloro.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.